DUP meeting 'robust but respectful' says Simon Coveney
Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said a meeting with the DUP had been open and robust, but respectful.
Mr Coveney met the DUP, and other political parties, during a visit to Belfast on Thursday.
10 Jan 2019
