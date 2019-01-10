DUP meeting 'robust but respectful'
DUP meeting 'robust but respectful' says Simon Coveney

Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said a meeting with the DUP had been open and robust, but respectful.

Mr Coveney met the DUP, and other political parties, during a visit to Belfast on Thursday.

  • 10 Jan 2019