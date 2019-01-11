More students needed to meet doctor demand
Video

Northern Ireland needs at least 100 more medical students a year to meet the increasing demand for doctors.

That is one of the key findings of a review commissioned by the Department of Health (DoH).

However, the department said expanding student numbers to that extent would cost £30m a year and see services cut.

