Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Starling murmuration swirls over Belfast's Albert Bridge
Thousands of starlings filling the sky above Belfast's Albert Bridge has become a winter spectacle not to be missed.
The murmuration forms at dusk and continues until darkness sets in and the birds take up roost underneath the bridge for the night.
Large numbers of starlings migrate to the UK from northern Europe during the winter for the milder temperatures and easier access to food.
Ornithologist, Dot Bleakley, talked BBC News NI through the spectacle.
-
13 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46845811/starling-murmuration-swirls-over-belfast-s-albert-bridgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window