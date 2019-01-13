Video

Thousands of starlings filling the sky above Belfast's Albert Bridge has become a winter spectacle not to be missed.

The murmuration forms at dusk and continues until darkness sets in and the birds take up roost underneath the bridge for the night.

Large numbers of starlings migrate to the UK from northern Europe during the winter for the milder temperatures and easier access to food.

Ornithologist, Dot Bleakley, talked BBC News NI through the spectacle.