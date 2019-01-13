Media player
Jet2 Belfast flight diverted to remove 'abusive' passengers
Jet2 has apologised to customers after a flight from Tenerife to Belfast International Airport was diverted due to "disruptive passengers".
The aircraft landed at Santiago de Compostela Airport so Spanish police could remove the two men.
The flight touched down in Belfast at 21:21 GMT on Saturday, almost three hours after its scheduled landing time.
13 Jan 2019
