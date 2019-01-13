High winds on the Mournes captured on video

Media player
Mourne Mountain high winds captured on video
Video footage shows the high winds experienced by walkers on the Mourne Mountains on Sunday, the day two men died in separate falls.
Walkers have described poor conditions on the mountains, with high winds and fog.
13 Jan 2019
