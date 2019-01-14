Communities in mourning for dead hill walkers
Mourne Mountains: Shock after two walkers die in falls

Two men who died after separate falls while walking in the Mourne Mountains in County Down have been named locally.

Seán Byrne, from Camlough in County Armagh, and Robbie Robinson, from Banbridge in County Down, died on Wee Binnian and Slieve Commedagh.

  • 14 Jan 2019