Communities in mourning for dead hill walkers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mourne Mountains: Shock after two walkers die in falls
Two men who died after separate falls while walking in the Mourne Mountains in County Down have been named locally.
Seán Byrne, from Camlough in County Armagh, and Robbie Robinson, from Banbridge in County Down, died on Wee Binnian and Slieve Commedagh.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46871571/mourne-mountains-shock-after-two-walkers-die-in-fallsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window