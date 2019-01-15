SF 'not part of Westminster Brexit circus'
Sinn Féin does not want to be part of the Westminster "circus" over the UK's withdrawal from the EU, Chris Hazzard has said.

The South Down MP argued that his party has been on a "diplomatic offensive" across Europe to put Ireland at the heart of the Brexit negotiations.

  • 15 Jan 2019