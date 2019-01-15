SF 'not part of Westminster Brexit circus'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Sinn Féin 'not part of Westminster circus'
Sinn Féin does not want to be part of the Westminster "circus" over the UK's withdrawal from the EU, Chris Hazzard has said.
The South Down MP argued that his party has been on a "diplomatic offensive" across Europe to put Ireland at the heart of the Brexit negotiations.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46885977/brexit-sinn-fin-not-part-of-westminster-circusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window