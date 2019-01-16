'What's next?' I just don't know.'
Brexit deal rejection: NI voters give their views

So what is next in the Brexit process? Where does the government go from here?

BBC News NI's Kevin Sharkey took to the streets of Belfast to gauge reaction after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected by MPs in the House of Commons.

  • 16 Jan 2019