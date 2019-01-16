'My message is: Don't join paramilitaries'

Media player
Colin Horner murder: Don't join paramilitaries, says mother
A woman whose son was murdered as part of a loyalist feud has urged young people not to join paramilitary groups.
Four men admitted on Wednesday being involved in the killing of Colin Horner at a supermarket car park in Bangor, County Down, in 2017.
The admissions were made just as a trial was about to start in Belfast and the men have been jailed for life.
Mr Horner's mother Lesley said paramilitary groups "demolish lives".
16 Jan 2019
