'My message is: Don't join paramilitaries'

Video

A woman whose son was murdered as part of a loyalist feud has urged young people not to join paramilitary groups.

Four men admitted on Wednesday being involved in the killing of Colin Horner at a supermarket car park in Bangor, County Down, in 2017.

The admissions were made just as a trial was about to start in Belfast and the men have been jailed for life.

Mr Horner's mother Lesley said paramilitary groups "demolish lives".