Muckamore: 'Not just bad apples in a barrel'
The crisis at Muckamore Abbey Hospital "could be the tip of the iceberg", the chair of the biggest review into NI's mental health services has said.
Prof Roy McClelland said allegations of abuse at the hospital suggest there is something wrong with the system.
He said patients and their families had been let down, and that what happened at Muckamore was not just "bad apples in a barrel".
18 Jan 2019
