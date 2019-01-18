Media player
Living with COPD: 'It's a very frightening thing'
Queen's University is carrying out ground breaking research into the incurable lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The disease affects three million people in the UK.
Reggie Duff, who has had the disease for 18 years, tells BBC News NI about his experience.
18 Jan 2019
