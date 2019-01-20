Making a vegan Ulster fry
Video

What would a vegan Ulster fry look like?

With the number of vegans on the rise, the range of alternatives are also growing to meet new demands.

The Ulster fry, one of Northern Ireland's most treasured dishes, is a meat lover's grease filled dream.

But what would a vegan alternative look like?

Video Journalist: Jake Williamson.

