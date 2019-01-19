Media player
Michael Ferguson murder: 'It was cold, it was callous'
Police have renewed an appeal for information on the "callous" murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.
He was shot twice in the back of the head by an IRA gunman on 23 January 1993.
19 Jan 2019
