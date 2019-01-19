Bomb explodes in car at courthouse
Video

This footage shows a car on fire outside the courthouse in Londonderry after a bomb exploded in the vehicle.

The explosion occurred in Bishop Street shortly after police received a warning. They were on the scene when the blast occurred.

No one is believed to have been injured.

