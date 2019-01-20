Children left without a father
Video

Warrenpoint murder: Victim was intended target, police believe

Wayne Boylan is believed to have been the intended target of gunmen in Warrenpoint, PSNI Det Ch Insp Geoff Boyce has said. The father of two died at the scene after been shot with a shotgun. A 21-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital.

