Londonderry bomb: An act of 'hatred towards this city'
Police in Londonderry have arrested two men in their 20s in connection with a bomb in the city on Saturday.
They said the attack may have been carried out by dissident republican group the New IRA.
Ass Ch Con Mark Hamilton told the BBC that the act showed "hatred towards this city and the people in it".
20 Jan 2019
