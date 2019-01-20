Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Londonderry bomb: The moment a bomb exploded
Police in Londonderry have arrested two men in their 20s in connection with a bomb in the city on Saturday.
They said the attack may have been carried out by dissident republican group the New IRA.
Police have released CCTV pictures of the moment the bomb exploded.
-
20 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46940423/londonderry-bomb-the-moment-a-bomb-explodedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window