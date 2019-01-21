Super blood wolf moon across NI

Media player
In pictures: NI experiences the super blood wolf moon
A lunar eclipse, which some are referring to as a "super blood wolf moon", has delighted skywatchers around the world.
Here's how it looked in Northern Ireland.
