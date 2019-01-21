Media player
'Backstop should not have time limit'
Tánaiste Simon Coveney has rejected the idea of a time limit on the Irish backstop.
Polish foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, proposed the move.
The aim of the backstop is to retain an open border on the island of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the EU without securing an all-encompassing deal.
Mr Coveney said he did not think the proposal from Mr Czaputowicz reflected EU thinking.
21 Jan 2019
