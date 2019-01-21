Media player
'This House stands with Northern Ireland'
Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned Saturday's bomb attack in Londonderry.
On Saturday night, a bomb exploded in a hijacked pizza delivery vehicle outside the courthouse on Bishop Street.
"This house stands together with the people of Northern Ireland in ensuring that we never go back to the violence and terror of the past," she said.
21 Jan 2019
