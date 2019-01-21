Media player
Londonderry bombing: 'She doesn't know how lucky she is'
The grandfather of a 14-year-old girl who walked past a bomb in Londonderry shortly before it exploded says he cannot stop thinking about what could have happened.
Alfie McAleer's granddaughter was filmed on CCTV walking with friends on Bishop Street on Saturday night, just feet from a pizza delivery vehicle which later blew up.
In an exclusive interview with BBC News NI, Mr McAleer says he does not understand why someone would have carried out such an act.
21 Jan 2019
