'Derry is open for business', says top police officer

PSNI Supt Gordon McCalmont said it is his understanding that the New IRA may have been behind the three security alerts in Londonderry on Monday.

Mr McCalmont, the most senior officer in Derry, said the city was "open for business".

At a press conference on Monday, he reiterated that police do not believe the bomb attack on Saturday was related to Brexit.

  • 22 Jan 2019