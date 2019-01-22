'You worry about everyday things'

Media player
Daphne Faloon says she is still waiting for a decision on a disability benefit application she made, almost two years ago.
The 45-year-old applied for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) after she contracted encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.
22 Jan 2019
