'In a no-deal, you will have a hard border'
It is "obvious" there will be a hard border in Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the European Commission's chief spokesman has said.
Margaritis Schinas made the comments at the commission's daily media briefing.
If he was pushed to speculate what might happen in a no-deal scenario, he said, it was "pretty obvious you will have a hard border".
22 Jan 2019
