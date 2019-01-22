'In a no-deal, you will have a hard border'
It is "obvious" there will be a hard border in Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the European Commission's chief spokesman has said.

Margaritis Schinas made the comments at the commission's daily media briefing.

If he was pushed to speculate what might happen in a no-deal scenario, he said, it was "pretty obvious you will have a hard border".

