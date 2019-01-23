Sharing songs and tears at dementia clinic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dementia patients share songs and tears at the wellbeing clinic
A dementia "wellbeing" clinic is tackleing isolation among patients and carers dealing with the condition.
The service, run by the Northern Ireland Hospice, provides music therapy, massage and a place to share stories.
Read more here.
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46977341/dementia-patients-share-songs-and-tears-at-the-wellbeing-clinicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window