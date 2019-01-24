Ed Sheeran's County Down guitar

Media player
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has put his name to a new range of guitars made by a County Down company.
Lowden Guitars, based in Downpatrick, has been making handcrafted instruments for more than 40 years and Sheeran is among its famous fans.
Read more about Ed Sheeran teaming up with Lowden Guitars here.
24 Jan 2019
