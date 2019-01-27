'He never would have met the Queen'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Éamon De Valera 'never would have met the Queen'
Éamon De Valera would never have met the Queen but wanted to resolve disagreements with Britain, his grandson has said.
Éamon Ó Cuív is the only politician serving in the Dáil (Irish parliament) who is a descendant of one of its founding members.
One hundred years on from the creation of the Dáil, Mr Ó Cuív spoke to BBC News NI about his grandfather's approach to British-Irish relations.
Video Journalists: Leanna Byrne and Tori Watson
-
27 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47004706/amon-de-valera-never-would-have-met-the-queenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window