'He never would have met the Queen'

Éamon De Valera would never have met the Queen but wanted to resolve disagreements with Britain, his grandson has said.

Éamon Ó Cuív is the only politician serving in the Dáil (Irish parliament) who is a descendant of one of its founding members.

One hundred years on from the creation of the Dáil, Mr Ó Cuív spoke to BBC News NI about his grandfather's approach to British-Irish relations.

Video Journalists: Leanna Byrne and Tori Watson