'We don't have to be in fear'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holocaust Memorial Day: Local artist paints tribute
A Belfast museum has found an unusual way to remember those who died in the Holocaust with the work of a local artist who made his own personal journey.
Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the more than six million people killed in Nazi concentration camps across Europe during World War Two.
-
27 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47008859/holocaust-memorial-day-local-artist-paints-tributeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window