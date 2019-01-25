Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Varadkar says 'troops could return to the border'
The Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has warned troops could return to the border in the event of a botched Brexit.
The taoiseach said a hard border could "involve people in uniform... possibly a police presence, or an army presence to back it up".
Mr Varadkar told Bloomberg TV that Ireland had been "victimised" by the Brexit process.
25 Jan 2019
