Pupils' joy at transfer test results

Thousands of children in Northern Ireland have received the results of their post-primary school entrance exams.

Both the AQE and the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium reported a rise in entrants this year.

There were 16,507 entrants in total in 2018-19, up about 8% from 15,319 in 2017-18.

Gabrielle Millar and Zac Parker told BBC News NI they were happy with their results after months of hard work.