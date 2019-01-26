Pupils' joy at transfer test results

Media player
Transfer test: Pupils' joy at exam results
Thousands of children in Northern Ireland have received the results of their post-primary school entrance exams.
Both the AQE and the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium reported a rise in entrants this year.
There were 16,507 entrants in total in 2018-19, up about 8% from 15,319 in 2017-18.
Gabrielle Millar and Zac Parker told BBC News NI they were happy with their results after months of hard work.
26 Jan 2019
