Unity referendum 'not right' at this time

It is "irresponsible" for the Irish government to say a border poll should not be held at the moment due to uncertainty about Brexit, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said.

She said the Irish government should urgently convene a forum to plan for Irish reunification.

But Ireland's Education Minister, Joe McHugh, said the timing was not right.

  • 26 Jan 2019