Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colin Horner's mother will keep memory alive
Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead by a lone gunman in front of his three-year-old son in Bangor, County Down, in May 2017.
The killers of the father-of-two must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison, a judge has said.
His mother, Lesley, says she will keep his memory alive.
-
29 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47045866/colin-horner-s-mother-will-keep-memory-aliveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window