DUP MP Sammy Wilson: 'Go to the chippy'
A Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP has responded to suggestions a no-deal Brexit could lead to food shortages by saying: "Go to the chippy."
Sammy Wilson made the comment in the Commons on Tuesday during a debate on Brexit next steps.
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who was sitting in front of the DUP, said the party should be "ashamed".
But DUP MP Gavin Robinson told the BBC the remark should "not be taken too seriously".
29 Jan 2019
