Ian Ogle's daughter says her family were 'terrorised'
The daughter of murdered Ian Ogle said her family had been 'terrorised' for 18 months.
Mr Ogle was assaulted and killed in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday.
His daughter, Toni Johnston, said he had been subject to a campaign of intimidation.
29 Jan 2019
