Applications open for BBC Digital Journalist Apprenticeship
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC Digital Journalist Apprentice Scheme in Belfast looking for applicants

Budding journalists in Northern Ireland are being invited to grab the opportunity of world-class training from the BBC through a new apprentice scheme.

BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny explains more.

To apply, or for more information, visit bbc.co.uk/jobs

  • 30 Jan 2019