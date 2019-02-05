'American football's played in NI?'
Northern Ireland's American football players

American football is the most popular sport in the United States with the Super Bowl attracting TV audiences of well over 100 million viewers.

BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny went to meet the people who play the sport here in Northern Ireland.

