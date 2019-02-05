'American football's played in NI?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Ireland's American football players
American football is the most popular sport in the United States with the Super Bowl attracting TV audiences of well over 100 million viewers.
BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny went to meet the people who play the sport here in Northern Ireland.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47124398/northern-ireland-s-american-football-playersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window