Brexit: Eastern European women in NI talk about home
What will happen to EU citizens living in Northern Ireland after Brexit?
They should be able to stay here with many of their existing rights if they apply to a new government settlement scheme, but that doesn't mean they are totally certain about the future.
BBC News NI has spoken to three mothers living in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
05 Feb 2019
