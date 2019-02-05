Video

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said her commitment to not implementing a hard border in Northern Ireland is "unshakeable".

Speaking in Belfast, Mrs May acknowledged that many people in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were "worried" after MPs rejected the Brexit deal that was presented to Parliament.

A key sticking point was the so-called "backstop", which is designed to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the European Union without a deal that covers all aspects of movement of people and goods.