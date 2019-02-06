'Time for May to pick a side on Brexit'

Video

It is time for Theresa May to "pick a side" and decide how to proceed with Brexit, the SDLP leader has said.

Colum Eastwood made the comment after meeting the prime minister at Stormont on Wednesday.

Mrs May met Northern Ireland's five main political parties to try to reassure them that she can secure a withdrawal deal that prevents a hard Irish border.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann called for Northern Ireland to be ruled directly from Westminster in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Naomi Long, the leader of the Alliance Party, said she heard nothing new from the prime minister about her plan for the UK's withdrawal from the EU.