Carrickfergus pupils tackle mental ill health with short film
One in 10 children in Northern Ireland has a mental health issue, with 35,000 treated by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in 2018.
Students at Carrickfergus Grammar School have produced a short film to raise awareness about the issue.
06 Feb 2019
