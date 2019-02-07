Media player
Cervical cancer: Two-minute test that could save your life
The number of young women going for cervical smear tests has dropped in Northern Ireland.
A nurse who trains other health staff to carry out the procedure explains to BBC News NI what happens during the short, simple test.
07 Feb 2019
