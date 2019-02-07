Ebikes hit skids due to Stormont deadlock
Video

Electric-assisted bicycles - known as ebikes - are the fastest growing market in the world of cycling but a lack of legislation is putting people off buying them in Northern Ireland.

Unlike in the rest of the UK, an ebike in Northern Ireland is classified as a moped.

Stormont's Department for Infrastructure had drafted legislation in 2018 to change that.

But it cannot be approved without a government minister.

