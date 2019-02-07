Ebikes hit skids due to Stormont deadlock

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ebikes hit skids in NI due to Stormont deadlock
Electric-assisted bicycles - known as ebikes - are the fastest growing market in the world of cycling but a lack of legislation is putting people off buying them in Northern Ireland.
Unlike in the rest of the UK, an ebike in Northern Ireland is classified as a moped.
Stormont's Department for Infrastructure had drafted legislation in 2018 to change that.
But it cannot be approved without a government minister.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47166222/ebikes-hit-skids-in-ni-due-to-stormont-deadlockRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window