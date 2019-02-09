Media player
Dungannon memory marvel schoolgirl winning the Tilly Challenge
Most of us struggle to remember all sorts of things - but the marvellous memory of this 14-year-old County Tyrone schoolgirl is something to behold.
Integrated College Dungannon student Tilly has such a strong memory her school has taken to posting Tilly Challenges on its Facebook page - with her reciting everything from prime numbers to US states and even the full periodic table.
09 Feb 2019
