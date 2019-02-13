Border technology 'could take 10 years'
It could take 10 years to develop a technical solution for a frictionless Irish border after Brexit a trade expert has told MPs.

David Henig was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

He estimates a 10-year timeframe on the basis of how long it takes to implement major government IT projects.

