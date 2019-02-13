Media player
Record number of children in care in NI
A record number of children were recording as living in care in Northern Ireland in 2018, according to official figures.
According to the Department of Health more than 3,000 children are in care, working out at 71 children for every 10,000.
Records date back to the introduction of the Children (Northern Ireland) Order 1995.
The majority of those in care have been looked after for less than three years.
13 Feb 2019
