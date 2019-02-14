'Clearly this is unacceptable'

Media player
Sean Graham shop killings: Police sorry for 'error'
Police failed to disclose "significant information" about a loyalist gun attack that left five people dead, the Police Ombudsman has said.
The PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said the police "never sought to deliberately withhold" information from the ombudsman , but said the force does not have the means to investigate historical Troubles-era crimes.
Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire said what occurred was "unacceptable".
Read more here.
14 Feb 2019
