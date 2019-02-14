Video

The son of a man shot dead by loyalists in an attack on a bookmakers has said victims' families will continue fighting "to get the truth".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been accused of a "cover-up" after it failed to reveal "significant information" about the loyalist gun attack that left five people dead.

The attack at Sean Graham's bookies in south Belfast in 1992 was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

The Police Ombudsman has opened new inquiry lines after finding out about more material linked to the attack.

The PSNI said it never sought to deliberately withhold the information.