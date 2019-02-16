My bloody valentine
NI Science Festival Valentine's heart dissection brings in a crowd

Are you a romantic or a realist?

Do you get all gooey over St Valentine's Day or do you enjoy matters of the heart that are a little bit more up close and personal?

On Valentine's Day, some couples and friends spent a special evening at an animal heart dissection in Belfast, held as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival - and BBC News NI went along to see if they were feeling the (scientific) love.

