My bloody valentine

NI Science Festival Valentine's heart dissection brings in a crowd
Are you a romantic or a realist?
Do you get all gooey over St Valentine's Day or do you enjoy matters of the heart that are a little bit more up close and personal?
On Valentine's Day, some couples and friends spent a special evening at an animal heart dissection in Belfast, held as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival - and BBC News NI went along to see if they were feeling the (scientific) love.
16 Feb 2019
