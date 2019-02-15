Media player
Video
CCTV of cash machine robbery
This is the moment that a cash machine was ripped from the wall of a filling station in Omagh, County Tyrone.
It happened overnight at Glendale filling station, Killyclogher Road, and was reported to police at 04:10 GMT.
Police said "significant damage" was caused to the wall and a digger thought to have been used to remove the ATM remains at the scene.
Read more here.
