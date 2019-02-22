Media player
What was the IRA border campaign of 1956-62?
The BBC's Rewind team explains how Operation Harvest - the IRA campaign of 1956-62 - led to attacks on police stations in Northern Ireland's border counties.
22 Feb 2019
